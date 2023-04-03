Saskatoon COVID-19: High rate of new infections, researchers say

University of Saskatchewan researchers say the evidence of COVID-19 in the city’s wastewater was high in the last week.

Viral load went up by just over 134 per cent in the week ending on March 29 compared to previous results, based on the average of three daily measurements, the report says.

This indicates infections in the city are on the rise, they say. The research team has been monitoring the city's wastewater supply throughout much of the pandemic.

It typically classifies the level of virus in the city's wastewater as low, medium or high.

In Prince Albert, infections seemed to be slightly decreasing, with the viral load reduced by 7.4 per cent in the week ending on March 27.

The presence of the virus in North Battleford’s wastewater increased by about 41 per cent in the week ending on March 24, which the researchers consider medium for that city.