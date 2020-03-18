SASKATOON -- Five people in total have tested positive for COVID-19 in Saskatoon.

The province reported three more presumptive cases on Wednesday in addition to two previously reported cases of the illness in the city.

As of Wednesday afternoon there were a total of 16 presumptive COVID-19 cases in the province.

One of the new Saskatoon cases, a person in their 40s, had recently traveled from Vancouver.

A person in their 20s was tested in Saskatoon, after traveling from Tennessee, according to the province.

A third presumptive case found in the city, also in their 20s, had traveled to Oregon, Nevada and Edmonton.

Last Thursday, the province announced Saskatchewan's first presumptive case of the illness, a 60-year- old Saskatoon man who had recently traveled from Egypt.

On Friday, another presumptive case was announced, a man in his 60s who had recently traveled from Oregon.

This is a developing story. More details to come.