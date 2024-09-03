Air quality warning issued in Saskatoon as cold front brings wildfire smoke from northern Sask.

Wildfire smoke descending from northern Saskatchewan in the wake of a cold front moving through the province has triggered an air quality warning in Saskatoon today.

According to Environment Canada, the outdoor air in Saskatoon on Tuesday posed a “very high risk” to human health, the highest rating on its scale from one to 10-plus.

“During heavy smoke conditions, everyone is at risk regardless of their age or health. The fine particles in wildfire smoke pose the main health risk,” Environment Canada said in its advisory, issued just before 2 p.m.

Seniors, pregnant people, smokers, people who work outdoors, infants and young children are more vulnerable to health impacts from the smoke.

“Symptoms can include milder and more common symptoms such as eye, nose and throat irritation, as well as serious but less common symptoms such as chest pains or severe cough.”

Environment Canada says people should limit time outdoors and consider reschedule outdoor sports and events. When inside, keep windows and doors closed as much as possible.

A well-fitted respirator-type mask like an N95 can reduce exposure to fine particles, but the federal weather service says there can still be risks to health, even with the mask.

The smoke is expected to clear by Wednesday night.