Saskatoon police say a driver who hit two people in an alleyway was released without charge

A driver who police say hit two people in a Pleasant Hill alleyway was released without charges on Monday.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Avenue S South on Monday around 3 p.m., according to a Saskatoon police news release, with information about an altercation involving a knife.

“Upon arrival, officers located a male laying in an alley suffering from serious injuries; he was transported to hospital for further treatment. The man told officers he had been hit by a vehicle,” police said.

In a subsequent search, officers recovered a knife from the alley, police said.

Investigators later learned a second person was also driven to hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Monday, and police said they think the two people were hit by the same vehicle in the same alley.

“The driver of the vehicle attended to the [Saskatoon police] service centre where he was taken into custody and later released pending further investigation,” police said.

Police say they believe the driver and the victims know each other.

The Saskatoon police serious assault unit is investigating and has asked anyone with information about this incident to call the station, or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.