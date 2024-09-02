'Cost of living has been high': Saskatoon unions gather for Labour Day BBQ, discuss worker rights

Unions, workers, and volunteers alike came together at Victoria Park on Monday to enjoy a barbecue lunch and discuss the issues of our time and workers' rights at the Labour Day barbecue.

Unions representing workers across Saskatoon's various unionized industries set up tents along the park grounds, and participants were invited to speak to their unions to discuss matters at their workplaces.

The Saskatoon District Labour Council hosted the barbecue, their president Don MacDonald remarked on the day.

"I think it's important that we take a day to celebrate labour," said MacDonald.

The SDLC says that the past few years have not been kind to workers and that the conditions make unions more necessary now than ever.

"Last number of years cost of living has been high, more than six per cent in Saskatchewan. Those costs have not been realized in wage gains. Food security, job security, all those things are more important in this day and age," said MacDonald.

Hundreds of people passed through the grounds for a bite to eat, and to mingle for their Labour Day Monday.