SASKATOON -- A friendly phone call or a video chat could make all the difference for Saskatoon’s aging population during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m sure a lot of them are feeling the same as we are, isolated,” said June Gawden, executive director with Saskatoon Council on Aging (SCOA).

Public stay-at-home recommendations from the provincial government have pulled the plug on several events the organization had planned for March and April including SCOA’s biggest annual fundraiser, a country music showcase at the Western Development Museum.

“I miss the programs that we’ve been running,” Gawden said, adding they staff are looking to for options to provide programming over online video chat.

Rather than in-person "Hub Club" events such as trivia nights and social gatherings, Gawden said SCOA is testing out a new method, online video, to deliver these programs.

“We’ll have a virtual program with a presenter where we will teach people to use Zoom and then they can tune into a presentation and have a social component to it,” Gawden said.

For older adults looking for help navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, Gawden urges them to reach out to SCOA and to check its website for information and resources for older adults under the COVID-19 link.

“For people that don’t have access to the internet, they can phone our office or email, we’re always checking and will get back to them quickly,” she said.