SASKATOON -- City Council has approved an updated plan to begin reopening leisure facilities.

City administration was initially focusing on getting indoor facilities and pools ready primarily because they can be used all year round and are not weather dependent.

However, council adopted an amendment from Coun. Ann Iwanchuk which asked administration to prepare staffing and resources to allow at least two outdoor pools to open once part one of Phase Four of the province’s reopen plan begins.

“I think people have been waiting for a long time to have some access to activities. And outdoor pools is an ideal way to have some exercise and some fun in our very short summers,” Iwanchuk said.

Indoor pools can begin opening up during the second part of Phase Four of the province’s reopen plan.

The city says it would begin with opening up the Shaw Centre and Lakewood Centre. The Saskatoon Field House and Harry Baily Aquatic Centre would open one to two weeks later.

Cosmo Civic Centre and Lawson Civic Centre would open one or two weeks after that.

The city will also prepare paddling pools to open up, and all 21 spray parks are prepared for operation.

Administration says it will look at possibly opening up Nutrien Playland in July.

City administration says one of the biggest challenges will be recalling or hiring staff.

“To open all of the playground programs, open all four outdoor pools, and open six indoor leisure centres, we will need in the range of 450 to 600 staff,” said Lynne Lacroix, general manager of community services.

The city is beginning to hire staff to prepare sports fields.

The Forestry Farm Park and Zoo would open in part one of Phase Four. It would begin with opening outdoor exhibits first, and indoor ones coming online two weeks later.

City administration says they have begun getting indoor rinks ready to open for part two of Phase Four.