Saskatoon civic centre to remain closed as reno plan paused due to cost

Renovations at a popular Saskatoon pool aren't going ahead as planned.

Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre closed at the end of March for what was supposed to be two years of renovations at the nearly-50-year-old pool.

But an update posted to the city’s website last week says tenders issued in April for the project came back "higher than anticipated," so the city cancelled the tenders and have shelved the renovations for now.

Built in 1975, the renovations were supposed to extend the life cycle of the pool for another 40 years with upgrades to the 50-metre pool basin, new change room and washrooms, and revamped water treatment and mechanical system upgrades.

Roof upgrades, wall insulation and a new vapor barrier were also part of the construction to increase energy efficiency and air quality at the site.

"The project team is reviewing the project scope for efficiencies and is updating the project design. Once the review is complete, the project will be retendered," the update, dated July 6 on the city's website said.

The city says the facility will stay closed because it is "neither possible nor cost effective to reopen the pool."

The update goes on to say many parts of the building have reached their end of service life.

City staff will now reimagine the renovations and send out a new tender when they're ready.

In an emailed statement, the city's utilities and environment manager Angela Gardiner said "inflation has generally been pushing the cost of construction upwards and such was reflected in the submissions received."

"The city is currently in the process of re-scoping the project prior to re-issuing a call for bid submissions this fall. During this time, the facility will remain closed while preliminary work continues to prepare the site for a contractor," Gardiner said.

The $13.4 million in upgrades — $10 million of which was coming from the Government of Canada’s Green and Inclusive Community Building program — were originally supposed to close the facility in December. The city then targeted a March 1 closure, before ultimately closing Harry Bailey on March 31.