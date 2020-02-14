SASKATOON -- A local church wants the City of Saskatoon to ban the practice of conversion therapy.

In a letter to the Governance and Priorities Committee, the Grosvenor Park United Church says conversion therapy is “abhorrent” and calls its consequences “devastating.”

Conversion therapy seeks to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity, often through religious counselling.

The church also wants the city to press the provincial and federal governments to ban the practice.

Last year, the federal government urged provinces and territories to ban conversion therapy. According to letters sent to provincial and territorial ministers of health and justice across the country, the federal government says it is also considering legislation.

However, Grosvenor Park United Church says the city must act sooner as the practice remains legal in several jurisdictions across Canada.

“It is therefore critical for this legislation to meet it’s intended objective of protecting vulnerable members of our community.”

Last summer, city councillors in St. Albert, Alberta voted to ban conversion therapy. The ban includes a $10,000 fine on anyone advertising or performing the therapy on minors within the city.

The next governance and priorities meeting is on Tuesday at City Hall.

