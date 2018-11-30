A Saskatoon boy whose custom-fit wheelchair was stolen is getting a new one.

Alexis Craig said her son Henry’s chair was stolen out of her vehicle, which was parked outside her Caswell Hill home on Sunday.

SaskAbilities, a charity that provides accessibility equipment, told Craig the organization would replace Henry’s wheelchair.

“Abilities came through for Henry and got him a new chair built,” Craig wrote Friday in a message to CTV News.

SaskAbilities told CTV News it can take up to six weeks, depending on the situation, for a replacement to come through.

“This happened way faster than I thought,” Craig said.

Since the theft, Saskatoon police say they have received calls from people asking how they can help. Their Facebook post, showing a photo of Henry’s wheelchair and details of the theft, has been shared thousands of times.

Craig said she has received messages from neighbours who have said they’re keeping an eye on pawn shops in hopes of finding the wheelchair – which has yet to be found.