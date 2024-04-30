Morning stabbing in Saskatoon sends three to hospital

The Saskatoon Police Service’s serious assault unit is investigating stabbings that sent three people to hospital Tuesday morning.

At around 6:15 a.m., police received a report of an altercation involving two parties — both carrying knives — on 20th Street West and Avenue O South, Saskatoon police said in a release.

According to police, a woman approached another woman and a man walking in the area.

“A robbery was attempted and a physical assault ensued. All three suffered non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police said they will provide more information when it’s available.