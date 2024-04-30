Saskatoon man charged after downtown robbery

A 28-year-old Saskatoon man is facing charges following a robbery at a downtown business on Monday evening.

At around 10 p.m., officers responded to reports of a robbery in progress at a business in the 300 Block of 2nd Avenue North, the Saskatoon Police Service said in a release.

Upon arrival, officers learned the suspect had fled the scene.

“Further investigation found a video of the suspect wearing a brown jacket and carrying bear spray. Officers were able to locate and arrest the suspect nearby,” police said.

As a result, a 28-year-old man faces charges of robbery, two counts of possession of a weapon, and breaching court-ordered conditions.