Saskatoon man charged after downtown robbery

    A 28-year-old Saskatoon man is facing charges following a robbery at a downtown business on Monday evening.

    At around 10 p.m., officers responded to reports of a robbery in progress at a business in the 300 Block of 2nd Avenue North, the Saskatoon Police Service said in a release.

    Upon arrival, officers learned the suspect had fled the scene.

    “Further investigation found a video of the suspect wearing a brown jacket and carrying bear spray. Officers were able to locate and arrest the suspect nearby,” police said.

    As a result, a 28-year-old man faces charges of robbery, two counts of possession of a weapon, and breaching court-ordered conditions.

