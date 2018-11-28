A Saskatoon mom is looking for answers after her 10-year-old son’s custom-made wheelchair was stolen.

Alexis Craig said the chair was stolen out of her vehicle, which was parked outside her Caswell Hill home on Sunday.

"Sunday, mid-afternoon, I went to get it out of the van, opened the back of the van and his manual chair was gone," Craig said.

“It just makes me angry.”

Craig’s son, Henry, has cerebral palsy and relies on a wheelchair.

Fortunately, he has a power wheelchair as a backup. But Craig said his power chair is difficult to travel with and doesn’t function well in the winter because the tires have minimal traction.

"And I mean, the people who took his chair, they don't know that that's his second chair. So, they took a chair thinking, well, I don't even know what they were thinking. But for all they know, that's his only mode of transportation," Craig said.

The chair is from SaskAbilities, a charity that provides accessibility equipment to those who need it. Craig is in the process of applying for a replacement.

SaskAbilities told CTV News it can take up to six weeks, depending on the situation, for a replacement to come through.

Saskatoon police are urging anyone with information about the theft to come forward.

“I don’t know who needs this wheelchair more than this child. It was made for him and he depends on it,” Saskatoon Police Service spokeswoman Julie Clark said.

“At the end of the day, we’re just hoping we can come together as a community to help locate this wheelchair and return it to the little boy who really depends on it.”