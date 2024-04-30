SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Rural Sask. man charged with child exploitation

    Saskatoon police
    Share

    A 59-year-old man from the RM of Blucher was charged following a six-month investigation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation unit (ICE).

    The online investigation started in November last year, the Saskatoon Police Service said in a news release.

    After six months of investigation, the ICE unit executed a search warrant at a home in the RM of Blucher on February 1, 2024, where electronic devices were seized, police said.

    The suspect, 59-year-old Douglas Urquhart, was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography on Friday.

    According to police, Urquhart appeared in court and was released on numerous conditions.

    His next court appearance is May 14, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News