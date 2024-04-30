Rural Sask. man charged with child exploitation

A 59-year-old man from the RM of Blucher was charged following a six-month investigation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation unit (ICE).

The online investigation started in November last year, the Saskatoon Police Service said in a news release.

After six months of investigation, the ICE unit executed a search warrant at a home in the RM of Blucher on February 1, 2024, where electronic devices were seized, police said.

The suspect, 59-year-old Douglas Urquhart, was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography on Friday.

According to police, Urquhart appeared in court and was released on numerous conditions.

His next court appearance is May 14, 2024.