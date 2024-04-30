Saskatoon police set to begin search of landfill for remains of missing woman

If you live in Saskatoon, you probably recognize the face of Mackenzie Lee Trottier. It once adorned digital billboards in 34 cities across Canada, and hundreds of posters across the city offering a $20,000 reward from her family — desperate to find her.

Trottier was last seen on Dec. 21, 2020, when she was 22-years-old.

For more than three years, her family has kept the search alive, and police have followed several leads, including reports to Calgary police that a woman matching her description was seen in the city numerous times. Nothing turned up.

On Wednesday, Saskatoon police begin a search for her remains in the city's landfill.

CTV News will be on site at 42 Valley Road Wednesday morning as Staff Sgt. Corey Lenius from the major crimes section provides more details about the search.

Mackenzie Lee Trottier. (Saskatoon Police Service)

Earlier this month, police said they collected a substantial amount of data in late 2023 that led them to a specific area of the landfill.

Saskatoon police said they’ll search an area of about 930 cubic metres and around one metre deep, alongside a forensic anthropologist, officers from the Calgary Police Service, and dogs from the British Columbia RCMP.

Police say the search could last for up to 33 days. It represents the first new lead in the case in over a year.

On the second anniversary of his daughter’s disappearance, Trottier’s father Paul told CTV News his family won’t be whole until they find her.

“I would encourage people to know that these are people. These are family members. These are people that belong to a community and without them, we're not whole.”

If Trottier’s remains are found, it would bring a grim closure to their years-long search.

-With files from Drew Postey