SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Blades secured a big win on Saturday defeating the Swift Current Broncos.

The Blades managed to put 7 points on the scoreboard to down the Broncos 7-2 at Credit Union Iplex.

The teams have only faced off twice this season, with the Blades securing a 5-0 win over the Broncos on Friday.

On Saturday night the Blades rallied with 2 goals in the first period, but the Broncos split the lead into the second period with a goal from player Cole Nagy.

Soon after the Blades player Martin Fasko-Rudas secured a goal and Alex Morozoff followed giving the Blades a 4-2 lead over the Broncos at the end of the second period.

The Blades later dominated the third period leading the game with 7 points.

The Blades are scheduled to play their next game on Friday, January 24th against the Medicine Hat Tigers at Sasktel Centre.