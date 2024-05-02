Saskatoon Blades even WHL East Final with overtime win in Moose Jaw

Moose Jaw, Sask. -

The Saskatoon Blades saw an early three goal lead over the Moose Jaw Warriors disappear but were able to win 5-4 in overtime to even the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) East Final at two games a piece.

On Wednesday night, Blades forward Egor Sidorov was the overtime hero scoring his 13th of the playoffs 3:29 into the extra frame on a short breakaway.

Tuesday night marked the third time in four games this series the two teams have needed overtime to find a winner.

“Great back check and just bouncing back and honestly I was going to try between my legs but after I thought I’ll go backhand forehand,” Sidorov said describing his goal.

“That’s huge for us and we’ll keep going. Never stop,” he added.

It did not take Saskatoon long to get on the board first as just 14 seconds in forward Brandon Lisowsky capitalized on a loose puck behind goalie, Jackson Unger, to make it 1-0.

Less than a minute later they made it 2-0 with a goal from captain, Trevor Wong.

The back to back immediate goals forced the Warriors to take a timeout to reset their team.

“Just to start playing and start with our legs,” Warriors head coach, Mark O’Leary said, on what his message was to the team during the timeout.

“I just thought we were hesitant [to start]. I don’t know if it was nerves. I was just really disappointed in the start. The goals were one thing but I just thought we stood around and watched.”

From there the Blades continued to steam roll the Warriors as they made it 3-0 on a tip from Alexander Suzdalev near the midway mark of the first period.

“Everybody in there wants to win and that’s a really good thing. Just need a better start and I think everybody knows that. We can’t give up three goals in the first eight minutes,” Warriors captain Denton Mateychuk said.

Moose Jaw eventually answered back as Brayden Yager scored his ninth of the playoffs to make it 3-1 with just over seven minutes remaining in the first.

Jagger Firkus continued the first period comeback efforts with just over three minutes to go making it a 3-2 game.

However Saskatoon answered back almost immediately as defenceman Tanner Molendyk found the back of the net to restore a two goal lead for the Blades.

Saskatoon struggled to stay out of the penalty box early on, taking three penalties in the opening 20 minutes.

The second period started with a bang as Brayden Yager grabbed his second of the game just over a minute in to cut the lead back down to one for the Blades.

With 10:03 to go in the second period the Warriors would tie it up as Rilen Kovacevic recorded his third goal of the playoffs to make it 4-4.

“I thought we started really well and I thought circumstances kind of allowed that come back. I don’t think we gave it up. I thought they came back,” Blades head coach, Brennan Sonne said.

The Warriors finished the second period with a roughing penalty giving the Blades a power-play to start the third period.

However they did not capitalize on the opportunity. It was a back and forth battle in the third and ultimately saw both goalies not allow anything else past them in regulation.

Sidorov’s overtime goal sets the Blades up to potentially have two more home games as they prepare for game five in Saskatoon on Friday.

“As a coach I’m going to have to get an EKG is what’s going to happen,” Sonne joked. “I think as a fan this is entertainment to the max. I think the province is probably enjoying it quite a bit,” he added.

“If you told me at the start of this series it was going to be 2-2 (after four games) I would’ve believed you. It’s a good team over there, they have all kinds of skill. It’s best two out of three now,” O’Leary added.

Game five is set for 7: p.m. in Saskatoon Friday night.