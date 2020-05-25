SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon band is warning of a scam advertising a fake live-streamed event featuring the band that isn’t actually happening.

The Garrys took to Facebook on Friday, warning their fans not to click on any of those links.

“To be clear, we are NOT doing any live stream show!! DO NOT CLICK ON ANY LINKS in those events, as they are likely phishing scams or worse,” the Facebook post reads.

The band said it thinks this was a “bot” trolling local cancelled show listings.

The Garrys were set to perform a number of shows including one at The Basement on Saturday that were cancelled due to COVID-19.

“We wish we could be there to perform for you, but it will have to wait,” the band’s Facebook post said.

“Be careful out there on the web, friends!”