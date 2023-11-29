Saskatchewan Rush prepare for season opener
The Saskatchewan Rush are gearing up for the 2023/2024 regular season opener with nearly a dozen new faces on the roster, and a new logo to go along with them.
“I’m super excited,” said Laine Hruska, goaltender. “Obviously we had a nice hard training camp, and the team’s looking really good, really hungry, so we’re all excited and ready to get after it this weekend.”
Driving from Warman, Hruska is the closest player on the team to Sasktel Centre. Growing up playing for the Saskatchewan Swat and now the Rush, he’s living the dream.
“Playing in the league is a dream come true,” Hruska told CTV News. “Not only for my hometown team, that just adds a different level of special.”
Hruska got his first two wins last season, one against the Colorado Mammoth and one against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs.
When he got to pick his number with the Rush, he chose #46 to pay tribute to the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash on April 6th, 2018.
“I never really got a chance to pick my own number until I got into the NLL,” said Hruska. “So once I did, I chose that number as a way to commemorate them.”
Further adding to its roots in the province, the first ever professional lacrosse game was played in Moose Jaw last weekend when the Calgary Roughnecks and Saskatchewan Rush had their final pre-season tune-up.
“As someone who grew up in Saskatchewan, never in a million years did I think I would see something like that,” said Cody Janzen, Rush play-by-play voice.
“And it was so special to be a part of it. I know the players appreciated it. You're playing in front of 4,500 fans for a preseason game. There’s preseason games that are in front of 25 fans,” he said.
“It’s really exciting to see lacrosse growing in the province,” Hruska said. “But also letting people from different parts of the province get a taste of, not only what Rush games are like, but also what lacrosse in general is like,”
Some of the new faces on the roster come from the Rocky Mountain Junior Lacrosse League, which spans Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Hruska says it’s another sign of the growth of lacrosse on the prairies.
“Everyone thinks lacrosse is just BC and Ontario for the most part, but the Rocky Mountain League is definitely continuing to develop and a lot more players are coming out of there into the league,” he said.
Coming off an 8-10 season, the team has shed its connection to Edmonton by giving the team a new logo and identity in Saskatchewan.
“I always thought that the Saskatchewan Rush could use their own identity and I was so happy when I heard it was happening,” said Janzen. “It's no longer living off the past. It's a new era on the floor and off the floor and it really just gels perfectly.”
The new-look Saskatchewan Rush take their game on the road to Halifax Friday night against the Thunderbirds. The Rush home opener is on December 9 at Sasktel Centre against the Rochester Knighthawks.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'No concessions' St-Onge says in $100M a year news deal with Google
The Canadian government has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act that will see the tech giant pay $100 million annually to publishers, and continue to allow access to Canadian news content on its platform. This comes after Google had threatened to block news on its platform when the contentious new rules come into effect next month.
Here is what Canada's drug shortage situation looks like right now
Compared to the peak pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, Canada experienced an uptick in prescription drug shortages in 2022 that Health Canada says has continued throughout 2023.
Ontario doctors disciplined over Israel-Gaza protests
A number of doctors are facing scrutiny for publicizing their opinions on the Israel-Hamas war. Critics say expressing their political views could impact patient care, while others say that it is being used as an excuse for censorship.
Musk uses expletive to tell audience he doesn't care about advertisers that fled X over hate speech
Billionaire Elon Musk said Wednesday that advertisers who have halted spending on his social media platform X in response to antisemitic and other hateful material are engaging in "blackmail" and, using a profanity, essentially told them to go away.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
U.S. says alleged murder plotter was directed by India and mentioned B.C. killing
U.S. officials have charged an Indian national in a plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist on American soil – in a case they say is connected to the slaying of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia.
Manslaughter charges laid against man accused of trafficking gun to teen who killed Edmonton police officers
A 19-year-old man accused of trafficking a firearm to the 16-year-old boy who killed two Edmonton police officers has been charged with manslaughter.
'We wish we could've reached that kid earlier,' says online educator about boy's suicide after apparent sextortion
The chat may seem innocuous at first. The victims, often young men or boys, start communicating with someone posing as a young girl, typically on the popular social media platforms Instagram and Snapchat. But with sextortion, which occurs when people are blackmailed for money or sexual favours, 'sextorters' convince them to share a sexual photo or video.
Kraft debuts dairy-free mac and cheese in the U.S.
The Kraft Heinz Co. said Wednesday it's bringing dairy-free macaroni and cheese to the U.S. for the first time. The company said the new recipe has the same creamy texture and flavor of its beloved 85-year-old original Mac & Cheese but replaces dairy with ingredients like fava bean protein and coconut oil powder.
Regina
-
Sask. will send women who need urgent breast cancer tests to Calgary
To address wait times, the provincial government announced they will be sending women who need urgent breast cancer tests to Calgary.
-
Pro-Palestinian rally at Regina railyard sees police response, arrests made
A pro-Palestinian protest in Regina sought to disrupt rail traffic in the city’s centre on Wednesday.
-
Regina Battery Depot fire deliberately set, fire department says
A fire that caused significant damages to the Regina Battery Depot was deliberately set, according to the city's fire department.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP search for suspect who set fire to home with children inside
Manitoba RCMP is searching for a suspect who set fire to a home in West St. Paul with young children inside.
-
True North wants six month extension to decide on sale of Portage Place Mall
True North’s real estate wing is asking for a six-month extension on a plan to buy and redevelop Portage Place Mall.
-
'We need to address the violent crime in Manitoba': Province's homicide rate nearly triple national average
Grim new statistics show Manitoba once again has the highest homicide rate per capita in all of Canada.
Calgary
-
Alberta Health Services issues measles alert in Calgary
Alberta Health Services is warning the public about a lab-confirmed case of measles in the Calgary area, adding that the public may have been exposed.
-
Southern Alberta dog trainer featured in upcoming Disney documentary series
Calgary-area dog trainer Jennifer Fraser and her dog Daiquiri will be one of six teams featured in Disney's ' The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs'.
-
Downtown construction finished for the season
After months of road work, the streets of downtown Lethbridge are open once again.
Edmonton
-
'Toxic and abusive': Former staffers accuse Jennifer Rice of bullying while councillor dodges questions
Rookie Edmonton city councillor Jennifer Rice is refusing to respond to allegations that she bullied, belittled and yelled at staff members; claims the mayor says are "deeply concerning" and worthy of investigation.
-
Manslaughter charges laid against man accused of trafficking gun to teen who killed Edmonton police officers
A 19-year-old man accused of trafficking a firearm to the 16-year-old boy who killed two Edmonton police officers has been charged with manslaughter.
-
Dow to begin construction of $11.5-billion carbon neutral project at Fort Saskatchewan site in 2024
Petrochemical giant Dow Chemical is going big in its decarbonization efforts at its site in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., with help from the provincial and federal governments.
Toronto
-
Woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being rescued from highrise fire in North York
A woman has life-threatening injuries after being pulled from a highrise fire in North York.
-
15-year-old boy charged in alleged armed carjacking in North York
A 15-year-old boy is facing several charges for his alleged involvement in an armed carjacking in North York.
-
Households in Ontario are more food insecure than ever before, finds new U of T report
Nearly one in five households in Ontario is struggling to put food on the table, according to a new study.
Ottawa
-
CHEO staff honoured by Ottawa Fire Services for courageous efforts during Ottawa Hospital fire
Ottawa Fire Services are recognizing hospital staff after a fire broke out at the Ottawa Hospital General Campus last month.
-
Here is Ottawa's winter weather outlook
As Ottawans brace themselves to find out if the canal will reopen this year, El Niño might have other plans.
-
Big and bright: Embracing a maximalist Christmas
Have you decorated your home for Christmas yet? Many are going all-out this year, fully embracing the season, with a 'maximalist Christmas.'
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. constructing clinical space beside St. Paul's Hospital so patients can access MAID
The provincial government is constructing a new clinical space adjacent to St Paul's Hospital so palliative care patients who choose to undergo medical assistance in dying or MAID don’t have to be loaded into transfer vans or ambulances and driven elsewhere to get the end-of-life procedure.
-
Attorney general, premier's comments 'tread on interference' with the justice system, B.C. law society says
B.C.'s attorney general recently made comments in the media and online that "risk undermining the public’s confidence in the criminal justice system," according to a letter published by the British Columbia Branch of the Canadian Bar Association.
-
Airbnb renter whose grease fire set off sprinklers in Vancouver highrise can't be sued by insurer, court rules
An Edmonton man who accidentally started a grease fire while staying in an Airbnb in a downtown Vancouver condo, setting off the building's sprinklers, cannot be sued for damages by the strata corporation's insurer.
Montreal
-
Quebec may backtrack on university tuition hikes, increase by 33% instead: report
Quebec seems ready to back down from its plan to double tuition prices for university students outside of the province in exchange for more ambitious francization programs at English-speaking universities.
-
Common Front leaves meeting with province without a deal, wants to give negotiation a chance
The leaders of the Common Front of public sector unions didnt' say much after a meeting with Treasury Board President Sonia LeBel late Wednesday afternoon in Quebec City.
-
EMSB cancels high school mid-year board exams with more strike days on the horizon
The province's largest English-language public school board says it is cancelling all high school mid-year board exams due to the ongoing public sector worker strike in Quebec.
Vancouver Island
-
Attorney general, premier's comments 'tread on interference' with the justice system, B.C. law society says
B.C.'s attorney general recently made comments in the media and online that "risk undermining the public’s confidence in the criminal justice system," according to a letter published by the British Columbia Branch of the Canadian Bar Association.
-
Climate activists to unveil 'massive' ice sculpture at B.C. legislature to coincide with COP28 summit
Climate activists in Victoria say they will deliver a "massive" ice sculpture to the B.C. legislature Thursday as part of a protest against the province's liquefied natural gas industry.
-
Vancouver Island volunteer group helps students in Ukraine
Ukraine has now been at war with Russia for more than 640 days. “It’s so stressful,” said Anna Terbiak, a Grade 11 student in the west of Ukraine.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police investigating discovery of human remains in Armdale area
Police in Halifax say they are investigating after human remains were found in the Armdale area Tuesday.
-
Slow shelter: U.S.-made homeless structures still on hold in Nova Scotia
The Nova Scotia civil servant overseeing delivery of 200 small heated shelters for the homeless is pointing to the need for community "buy in" and proper access to services such as washrooms before they are installed.
-
Man rescued from Moncton dumpster
A man had to be rescued from a Moncton dumpster that was emptied into a garbage truck Wednesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
'No concessions' St-Onge says in $100M a year news deal with Google
The Canadian government has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act that will see the tech giant pay $100 million annually to publishers, and continue to allow access to Canadian news content on its platform. This comes after Google had threatened to block news on its platform when the contentious new rules come into effect next month.
-
Sudbury senior killed in Hwy. 69 crash Tuesday
A 65-year-old from Greater Sudbury was killed in a single-vehicle crash just after midnight Tuesday on Highway 69.
-
North Bay’s top cop announces retirement, search on for replacement
After four years as top cop, North Bay Police Chief Scott Tod is retiring, the local police board announced Wednesday.
London
-
Fire crews tackle blaze at encampment
The London Fire Department received multiple calls regarding a large fire at an encampment Wednesday.
-
SIU investigating after officer discharges weapon during taxi theft
An investigation is underway after an officer discharged her weapon during an altercation involving an 18-year-old suspect who allegedly stole a taxi early Wednesday morning.
-
Filmmakers 'accidentally' discover 128-year-old shipwreck
Yvonne Drebert and Zach Melnick were looking for invasive mussels when they found something no has laid on eyes for 128 years.