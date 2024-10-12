Saskatchewan RCMP investigating suspicious death at Lac La Ronge Indian Band

Saskatchewan RCMP is investigating a suspicious death after a man’s body was discovered at a home in the Bell’s Point area of the Lac La Ronge Indian Band.

Around noon on Oct. 10, La Ronge RCMP received a report of a deceased individual at a home in the area, RCMP said in a release.

Due to the nature of the incident, Saskatchewan RCMP's major crimes unit has taken over the investigation and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service is also assisting.

Police say next of kin notification for the victim is ongoing.

Get the CTV News app for Saskatchewan breaking news alerts and top stories

Investigators are calling for anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the Bell’s Point area between Oct. 7 and 10 to come forward.

Police say they’re unable to provide additional information about this investigation at this time and updates will be provided when available.

If an imminent risk to public safety is identified, police say they will notify the public.