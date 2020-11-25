SASKATOON -- As COVID-19 case counts continue to rise, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is asking for patience as more people get tested.

Many made note of the long line-ups at the drive-thru testing centre on Thatcher Avenue in the middle of the afternoon Tuesday.

The SHA posted on Twitter saying the site was experiencing very long line-ups, and staff were concerned they wouldn't have time to see everyone already in line before they closed at 7:15 p.m.