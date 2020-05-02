SASKATOON -- Long term care and personal care home residents will now be tested for COVID-19 upon admission or re-admission, the Saskatchewan Health Authority says.

Residents and staff will also be tested if any resident or staff is positive for COVID-19.

In addition, Saskatchewan public health officers may advise people to be tested if they have been identified as someone at risk for COVID-19 following contact with a known or potentially infected person.

The moves are part of the province's expanded testing efforts announced Saturday in a news release.

"Expanded testing has been implemented to align with the most recent evidence and consideration of practices in other jurisdictions," the release said.

Symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to other respiratory illnesses including the flu and common cold, though they may vary from person to person with some people experiencing only mild symptoms, or no symptoms at all.