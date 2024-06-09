Saskatchewan athlete sets Canadian 400-metre hurdle record at NCAA championship

Eugene, Ore. -

Canada's Savannah Sutherland set a personal best and new Canadian record, but had to settle for second place on Saturday in the women's 400-metre hurdles at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Sutherland, a 20-year-old junior with the University of Michigan's track and field team, finished just behind USC winner Jasmine Jones, who clocked a meet record and personal best 53.15.

Sutherland, from Borden, Sask., was next at a personal best 53.26, followed by Rachael Glenn of Arkansas in 54.11 and Akala Garrett of Texas in 54.84.

Sutherland had set a Canadian record 54.04 in winning Friday's heat, so her 53.26 on Saturday replaces that mark. She broke Sage Watson's record of 54.32 set at the 2019 world championships in Doha, Qatar.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2024.