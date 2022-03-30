Sask. woman works to get her family out of Ukraine
A woman in Martensville is trying to get her family out of the warzone in Ukraine and into safety in Canada.
The community is rallying behind her efforts, raising thousands of dollars to cover travel costs.
“It’s really not a good situation in Ukraine right now,” Olga Vasyleha, who moved to Canada in 2008, told CTV News.
Vasyleha received a video of Russian tanks passing her mother’s home in Sumy, Ukraine.
She said her family now covers their windows with tinfoil, in hopes of going unnoticed during air raids.
“It’s scary,” Vasyleha said.
She’s hoping to get her mom, sister and niece to Martensville – but they’re under strict rules when it comes to leaving their homes.
“When they have a green light, they can move. They can’t go every day or whenever they want,” she said.
To add to the struggle, Vasyleha said cell service can be spotty and her calls often drop.
Vasyleha’s friend, Karen Sharpe, is hopeful and preparing for their arrival.
“We’ve started to fundraise in the community,” Sharpe said.
Sharpe has helped facilitate local donations, a dinner fundraiser and a Facebook auction – where people bid in the comments on donated items.
So far, the online auction has raised more than $6,000.
“I think it just brings it right home when there’s someone that you care about. The community has really rallied,” Sharpe said.
Sharpe said donations can be dropped off at her Saskatoon-based clinic, Thrive Hearing Solutions.
Vasyleha said she’s grateful and in awe of the generosity.
“Canadians really care about some who they’ve never met before, they just want to help,” she said.
On Monday, about 100 displaced Ukrainians arrived in Edmonton.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sixth wave was inevitable amid easing restrictions, BA.2 subvariant: experts
As officials in Ontario and Quebec report the provinces have entered a sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, some experts say the rise in infections was inevitable as health authorities removed restrictions amid the emergence of the Omicron subvariant BA.2.
Putin misled by his advisers on Ukraine, U.S. claims
U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by his advisers about Russian forces' performance in Ukraine, according to a U.S. official.
Bruce Willis 'stepping away' from acting because of health condition
Bruce Willis is suffering from a medical condition that is affecting his cognitive abilities and will be taking a break from acting, his family shared Wednesday.
Gen. Jonathan Vance pleads guilty to obstruction of justice
Canada's former chief of defence staff, retired Gen. Jonathan Vance, has pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of justice, according to his lawyer. The plea was made this morning while appearing virtually before an Ottawa courtroom.
Canadians want to welcome displaced Ukrainians, but how?
Canadians moved by the events unfolding in Ukraine have been inspired to help by offering to welcome some of the four million displaced Ukrainians into their own homes. However, finding resources on how to do so is proving difficult.
N.S. shooting inquiry: New details about second day of killing rampage revealed
The morning after a gunman killed 13 people in northern Nova Scotia, the RCMP were unaware he had resumed shooting people until frantic 911 calls started coming in shortly after 9:30 a.m. By that time, on April 19, 2020, four more people had been shot to death and the killer was still at large.
Russian oil tankers are vanishing off the map
As the war in Ukraine drags on, Russian tankers carrying crude oil and petroleum products are increasingly disappearing from tracking systems.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Williams Lake First Nation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit a First Nation in B.C. Wednesday that's conducting an investigation into dozens of potential burial sites at a former residential school.
Testimony: Pope approved Vatican payout for London property
Pope Francis allegedly authorized negotiating an exit strategy for a key figure in the Vatican's bungled London real estate investment and was so satisfied with the outcome that he paid for a celebratory dinner at a fancy Roman fish restaurant the night the 15-million- euro payout closed, a defendant in the Vatican's extortion trial testified Wednesday.
Regina
-
Suspicious death in Moose Jaw under investigation: police
A man was found dead in Moose Jaw early Wednesday morning.
-
Cowessess First Nation Chief hopeful Pope will visit residential school sites
Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme is hopeful that Pope Francis will visit the sites of former Canadian residential schools in the near future, following his meetings with multiple Indigenous delegations at the Vatican.
-
Fake SGI rebate text scam circulating in Sask.
SGI is warning Saskatchewan residents about a scam that is circulating via text.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba announces new steps to address surgical backlog numbers
The Manitoba government is taking steps to improve access to health-care in the province, including increasing orthopedic surgeries at Concordia Hospital to help those who need hip and knee surgeries.
-
'A lot of history': Winnipeg woman finds time capsule behind fireplace in her home
A Winnipeg woman doing maintenance work in her West End home discovered a treasure trove of artifacts from the previous owner of the home.
-
Bruce Willis 'stepping away' from acting because of health condition
Bruce Willis is suffering from a medical condition that is affecting his cognitive abilities and will be taking a break from acting, his family shared Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Driver in critical condition after southwest crash, section of Sarcee Trail closed
One person was taken by ambulance to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition following a morning crash along Sarcee Trail.
-
Former Liberal senator Joyce Fairbairn dead at 82
The federal government confirms former Canadian senator Joyce Fairbairn has died at the age of 82.
-
2022 Calgary Stampede poster unveiled
The Calgary Stampede has released this year's poster which was created by artist Kane Pendry.
Edmonton
-
Bear spray deployed at teens' party in Parkland County: RCMP
Police are looking for a teen they believe deployed bear spray at a party with dozens of others in Parkland County.
-
LIVE @ 3
LIVE @ 3 | Copping to deliver weekly Alberta COVID-19 update Wednesday
Alberta on Wednesday will update its COVID-19 data for the first time in a week.
-
Gen. Jonathan Vance pleads guilty to obstruction of justice
Canada's former chief of defence staff, retired Gen. Jonathan Vance, has pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of justice, according to his lawyer. The plea was made this morning while appearing virtually before an Ottawa courtroom.
Toronto
-
Ontario's sixth COVID-19 wave being driven by eased restrictions, science table head says
The head of Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table says it is 'very clear' that Ontario is now in the middle of a sixth wave of the pandemic driven by a relaxing of restrictions in the province.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ontario government introduces bill meant to increase housing supply
Ontario's housing minister has introduced legislation to streamline approval processes in a bid to boost the province's housing supply.
-
Toronto police offering two $50K rewards in homicide and attempted murder investigations
Toronto police are offering two $50,000 rewards for information leading to the arrest of two men wanted in separate homicide and attempted murder investigations.
Ottawa
-
'Concerning' resurgence of COVID-19 in Ottawa, public health unit warns
Ottawa Public Health is sounding the alarm about 'concerning' levels of COVID-19 in the city.
-
Finance minister confirms interest in Ottawa Senators games in Quebec City
Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard confirmed Wednesday that interest was expressed 'on both sides' in bringing Ottawa Senators games to Quebec City when he met with Commissioner Gary Bettman in January. However, he said these were only preliminary discussions with the NHL.
-
Brockville’s ‘Island Dave’ fighting for his life in Mexico hospital
A GoFundMe page has been set up for Brockville's 'Island Dave' as he fights for his life in Mexico.
Vancouver
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Williams Lake First Nation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit a First Nation in B.C. Wednesday that's conducting an investigation into dozens of potential burial sites at a former residential school.
-
Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder for fatal shooting in Delta; victim identified by police
Nearly two months after a fatal shooting in Delta, police say they arrested a suspect and he's been charged with second-degree murder.
-
Plan for proposed SkyTrain extension to UBC with stop at Jericho Lands approved by Vancouver council
A new plan for the proposed SkyTrain extension to the University of British Columbia was approved by Vancouver city council Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Alleged 'beef cartel' faces class action lawsuit in Quebec
Quebec law firm Belleau Lapointe is leading a class action lawsuit against several meat processing companies, accused of conspiring to restrict competition when it comes to the production, supply and sale of beef in the province.
-
Nine members of Quebec's National Assembly have tested positive for COVID-19
COVID-19 is on the rise in the National Assembly with nine MNAs confirming they've received a positive result.
-
Quebec adds 3,067 COVID-19 infections despite reduced testing, hospitalizations up 47
Despite testing being reserved to certain at-risk populations, Quebec logged 3,067 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday as hospitalizations saw a bump. There are now 1,200 people in hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 47 from the day before.
Vancouver Island
-
Some Vancouver Island regional libraries closed due to labour strike
Some Vancouver Island Regional Library branches are behind picket lines Wednesday as unionized library workers begin strike action against the employer.
-
'It's orca season': Grounded barge in Campbell River raises concerns for marine life
A barge filled with wood chips that was intentionally grounded north of Campbell River, B.C., appears to be running into more difficulties.
-
Man arrested after 3 alleged knifepoint robberies in Saanich, Victoria
A man accused of robbing three businesses in Greater Victoria over a roughly 24-hour period has been arrested, according to police.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: New details about second day of killing rampage revealed
The morning after a gunman killed 13 people in northern Nova Scotia, the RCMP were unaware he had resumed shooting people until frantic 911 calls started coming in shortly after 9:30 a.m. By that time, on April 19, 2020, four more people had been shot to death and the killer was still at large.
-
Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King tests positive for COVID-19
Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King has tested positive for COVID-19.
-
Three people killed in two-vehicle collision in Miramichi
Three people have died after two vehicles collided in the Miramichi, N.B., area late Tuesday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario braces for another messy storm, buses cancelled
The threat of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain have prompted school bus cancellations Wednesday across much of the northeast.
-
Via Rail silent on full return of Sudbury - White River train line
Northern Ontario tourism operators say Via Rail is reneging on its promise to return a passenger line between Sudbury and White River back to its full schedule.
-
Five-Dollarama? Discount store to increase price range to $5 or less next fiscal year
Dollarama announced that it will be phasing in products with a fixed price point of $5 or less.
London
-
St. Thomas, Ont. police officer charged after downtown crash
A St. Thomas police officer has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act following a crash Tuesday.
-
New survey: 71.4 per cent of respondents experienced one form of harassment and violence at work
A new national survey conducted by Western University says prevention is urgently needed to curb harassment and violence in the Canadian workplace.
-
MLHU records another COVID-19 related death in the region
For the second day in a row, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting a COVID-19 related death in the region.