Sask. woman dies at hospital following vehicle crash

An 83-year-old woman who was involved in a collision last week has died from her injuries.

Iris Prokopie sustained serious injuries in a collision involving a car and a truck on June 11 at the intersection off 22nd Street East and 6th Avenue East, according to the Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS).

She was airlifted to Saskatoon after being taken to Victoria Hospital where she later died.

According to police, the car was turning east onto 22nd Street East when it was struck at a high rate of speed by the northbound truck. Police said the two vehicles were heavily damaged.

The driver of the truck, 22-year-old Bernard McCallum, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

McCallum was then arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and criminal negligence in the operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

He made his first court appearance on June 12 and was released, police said.

McCallum has now been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and criminal negligence in the operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

His next court appearance is on July 4, in Prince Albert Provincial Court.