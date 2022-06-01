Sask. woman alleges baby was 'thrown in the garbage' after miscarriage at hospital
Justine Hunter was a few days shy of being 12 weeks pregnant when she walked into Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert in December 2021.
Justine says she was bleeding heavily when she was hooked up to an IV in the emergency department. After a bedside ultrasound, a doctor later came in and told her she was suffering from a miscarriage. She says the experience was “traumatic and scary.”
“They didn’t explain to me though what all the cramping was, what all the pain was that I was experiencing, what all the bleeding was. I was in labour and they didn’t say that to me,” Justine told CTV News.
The experience left Justine and her husband Ben in shock. They say the hospital didn’t provide them with any aftercare or support information when they left to return home to their other child.
“Not a pamphlet, not papers telling us what was going to happen next, where our baby was going or what kind of resources there are for us to help with this situation,” she said.
The next day Justine called Grace Funeral Chapel to arrange for their baby to be picked up from the hospital and to be cremated. Justine says the hospital told the funeral home it couldn’t release the baby until it heard from her. However, days went by and Justine never heard from the hospital.
When Justine eventually got a hold of Victoria Hospital, the person on the phone questioned if she had “actually given birth to anything.”
“Then she told us she was very sorry, that she thinks overzealous cleaners came into the room and threw our baby in the garbage before it was supposed to go to the lab right away,” Justine said.
The couple filed a complaint instantly with the hospital with the quality assurance department and said they still haven’t heard back, leaving the family with endless questions.
“Can we find out what’s going on? How did this happen? Was this supposed to happen? Is this common?”
In an email to CTV News, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) declined an interview and said it will not comment on patient care due to patient confidentiality.
However, in a letter they provided to the family in March, the SHA says “we recognize problems that go unnoticed are missed opportunities for improvement.”
Justine and Ben Hunter with their daughter. (submitted)
In the letter, the SHA details steps taken to prevent a similar situation happening to others. Justine had her miscarriage on Dec. 5, 2021 and 10 days later the SHA put in place a “discharge-teaching handout” for patients who experience a pregnancy loss.
In the letter, the SHA said it has a new department called “Clinical Standards.”
“They are in the process of reviewing all former regional policies and procedures with the goal to amalgamate them into standard provincial policies,” the letter said.
Housekeeping roles and responsibilities in the emergency department were also clarified.
Justine says in October 2021, the family had to put down a dog and received care and options “we didn’t even get that with our own baby.”
“Trying to deal with that trauma on top of everything else and the actual physical experience of miscarriage, it made the worst day of our lives even worse. I still think about it, it still bothers me that our baby is in the garbage,” she said.
The family is now hoping to share their story so that other people won’t experience the same thing at the Victoria Hospital and that people and their babies are treated with “dignity.”
“I have a feeling you go in there (the hospital), having a miscarriage, and you don’t know what kind of standard care you should get and things like this will probably slip through the cracks,” Justine said.
Ben says the big takeaway is to be able to share their story and hope it makes a difference if someone else is going through the same experience.
The couple says they’ve been corresponding with the hospital for five or six months and have been patiently waiting for an answer about what happened to their baby.
“The range of emotions have gone from complete sadness … but the few days after from complete sadness to complete anger and then sadness and anger,” Ben said.
SEEKING SUPPORT
Lindsay Gareau specializes in perinatal mental health with Prairie Heart Counselling and says it’s important for all members at a hospital, such as nurses and doctors — and even security guards — to be trauma-informed.
“Even though it’s not a big deal to you, or you don’t understand what’s going on, that experience is very real to that person,” Gareau told CTV News.
“I think it’s better to be a little bit scared and feel supported than scared and alone.”
Gareau says people who have traumatic experiences at hospitals could become fearful of returning if they become pregnant again
“They’ll say ‘well no one helped me last time, I’ll figure it out on my own. At least I’m comfortable at home, or at least I can control my environment.”
She emphasizes that all people have a role to play in a hospital setting and wants healthcare workers, housekeepers, lab technicians and more to “understand the impact of their interactions with a parent who’s losing a child.”Gareau says if families don’t have tangible closures with death, it carries with a person.
“If we can have a ceremony, if we can have a memorial, that’s a tangible closure. But if that gets taken away from you — versus you choose to not do it — it’s a whole different thing.”
Since the Hunter family was unable to have their baby cremated, they plan to plant a tree on their new acreage to honour the child they lost.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Verdicts reached in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard libel trial
The jury says it has reached a verdict in Johnny Depp's $50 million libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, who testified that Depp physically and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.
Higher interest rates and mortgages: What do they help and hinder?
With the Bank of Canada expected to keep raising its policy interest rate through 2023, experts expect the gap between fixed and variable mortgage rates to shrink. If you're in the market for a mortgage, here's some advice on what to consider when deciding which type to opt for.
Flair Airlines can stay in the sky after regulator finds company 'is Canadian'
Discount carrier Flair Airlines is allowed to keep its licence after the Canadian Transportation Agency concluded on Wednesday the company "is Canadian."
Bank of Canada hikes key interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada has hiked its key overnight interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent and will also continue quantitative tightening. The rate hike comes as the Bank believes that inflation will likely move higher in the near term before beginning to ease.
'We're still in a pandemic': PM defends extension of border restrictions as industry groups demand relief
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending the recent extension of COVID-19 border restrictions, saying the decision is 'anchored in science' as representatives from the travel and tourism sector gather in Ottawa to demand relief.
Tim Hortons app collected vast amounts of sensitive data: privacy watchdogs
The Tim Hortons mobile ordering app violated the law by collecting vast amounts of location information from customers, an investigation by federal and provincial privacy watchdogs has found.
Jury finds Alberta men guilty of murder, manslaughter in shootings of Metis hunters
The family of two Metis hunters who were shot to death on a rural road in Alberta say they would have liked harsher convictions for the men who killed their loved ones but are satisfied those responsible will be behind bars. A jury found Anthony Bilodeau, 33, guilty of manslaughter in the death of Jacob Sansom on Tuesday and guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Maurice Cardinal, who was Sansom's uncle.
Rise in business bankruptcies could signal a wave of defaults to come: expert
The number of bankruptcies filed by Canadian businesses is on the incline, according to the Canadian Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Professionals. One expert warns this surge could signal a growing wave of defaults among businesses in Canada over the months and years to come.
New credit card class action allows Canadian businesses to claim rebates of up to $5,000
Businesses in Canada may be eligible to claim hundreds of dollars in credit card processing fees following a multimillion-dollar class action settlement with Visa and Mastercard.
Regina
-
'He’s gone because of you': Samwel Uko's family speaks out as tensions flare during inquest
For the first time since he died two years ago, Uko’s parents addressed media on Wednesday morning ahead of the third day of the inquest into his death.
-
'Super frustrating': Sask. mother claims CRA owes her thousands in child benefit
A single mother living in Mossbank, Sask. said the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) owes her thousands of dollars in back pay after years of not receiving the Canada Child Benefit (CCB).
-
Riders fall short in first pre-season matchup
The Saskatchewan Roughriders lost 25-16 to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Tuesday night at Mosaic Stadium.
Winnipeg
-
Gas prices rise once again in Manitoba
Manitobans should brace themselves for the next time they head to the pumps, as gas prices have risen once again in the province.
-
Winnipeg police investigating shooting at Portage lounge
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after a shooting on Portage Avenue Tuesday night.
-
Minimum wage bill and others expected to pass before Manitoba legislature break
Politicians at the Manitoba legislature are expected to pass a number of bills into law this evening before starting their summer break.
Calgary
-
Woman dies after being pinned under SUV in Calgary as boyfriend suffers medical episode
A woman has died after her boyfriend suffered a medical episode, suspected by police to be the result of drug use, that led to her being pinned under their crossover SUV in downtown Calgary.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Verdicts reached in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard libel trial
The jury says it has reached a verdict in Johnny Depp's $50 million libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, who testified that Depp physically and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.
-
Missing Calgary man’s remains found near Morley
Calgary police are looking for help from the public as they investigate the death of a Calgary man whose remains were found west of the city last month.
Edmonton
-
Assault at Holy Trinity School sends student to hospital
A student at Holy Trinity School was hospitalized on Tuesday after an assault inside the school.
-
Flair Airlines can stay in the sky after regulator finds company 'is Canadian'
Discount carrier Flair Airlines is allowed to keep its licence after the Canadian Transportation Agency concluded on Wednesday the company "is Canadian."
-
Mike Smith pulled as Oilers lose wild Game 1 in Colorado
Cale Makar had a goal and three assists as the Colorado Avalanche dominated early and hung on late to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 8-6 in Game 1 of the Western Conference final Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Canada's travel restrictions were just extended. What you need to know before flying at Toronto Pearson
Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions are sticking around for at least another month while delays at Toronto Pearson Airport continue to mount.
-
Lotto Max draw hits $113M in prizes as OLG announces 'big' Ontario winners
Two people in Ontario are waking up $1 million richer after Tuesday night's Lotto Max draw.
-
Here are 11 ridings in Ontario to watch on election day
With election day around the corner, local races across Ontario are heating up.
Ottawa
-
Hydro Ottawa shifting to 'tactical' work to reconnect remaining customers
Hydro Ottawa is shifting its work to the remaining small circuits in localized neighbourhoods in order to reconnect the final customers who lost power May 21.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Verdicts reached in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard libel trial
The jury says it has reached a verdict in Johnny Depp's $50 million libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, who testified that Depp physically and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.
-
Bank of Canada hikes key interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada has hiked its key overnight interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent and will also continue quantitative tightening. The rate hike comes as the Bank believes that inflation will likely move higher in the near term before beginning to ease.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver restaurant books hundreds of reservations in 1 day after being named Canada's best
A Vancouver restaurant that recently topped Canada's Best Restaurants List says it booked hundreds of reservations in just one day.
-
Tallest tower in B.C. may be built in Burnaby as part of skyscraper project
The tallest tower in the province is being considered as part of a development in Burnaby.
-
B.C. seafood company recalls live spot prawns over possible norovirus contamination
A B.C. seafood company has recalled some of its live spot prawns over a risk of possible norovirus contamination.
Montreal
-
Quebec premier accused of stoking immigration fears, lacking empathy toward newcomers
Premier Francois Legault's assertion that Quebec risks turning into Louisiana if the province doesn't have more control over immigration is based more in pre-election posturing than reality, opposition politicians and experts said this week.
-
Quebec premier accused of trying to 'buy' election with another inflation payment if elected
The Parti Quebecois is accusing Quebec Premier Francois Legault of trying to 'buy the next election' with another round of payments for Quebecers.
-
Bill 96 gains royal assent: Legault to monitor stats on French use in homes
Quebec’s controversial reform to the French Language charter achieved royal assent Wednesday, setting in motion several new regulations aimed at maintaining Quebec’s common language
Vancouver Island
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Impaired driver who killed woman, dog near Victoria to be sentenced
An impaired driver who struck two sisters, killing one and critically injuring the other, near Victoria in 2018 will be sentenced Wednesday.
-
Comox Valley RCMP investigating after dog attacks another dog, sends owner to hospital
RCMP in the Comox Valley are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the owner of an off-leash dog that attacked a leashed dog on Tuesday evening.
-
CRD warns of 'above average' mosquito numbers at beach near Victoria
The Capital Regional District says it's aware of an "above average" number of nuisance mosquitoes at Island View Beach this year.
Atlantic
-
Suspected case of monkeypox reported in New Brunswick
New Brunswick is the first Maritime province to have a suspected case of monkeypox.
-
New Brunswick government announces $20 million for inflation-relief program
New Brunswick's government on Wednesday released details of its $20-million inflation-relief program, which includes a one-time payment to low-income individuals and families.
-
Experts expect bad year for ticks as disease-carrying bugs expand range in Canada
The prevalence of ticks that can carry Lyme disease is expected to be higher than ever in much of Canada this year, researchers say.
Northern Ontario
-
Funeral procession downtown for Sudbury firefighter
Dozens of first responders are expected to march downtown in a funeral procession for a Sudbury firefighter Wednesday afternoon.
-
Kirkland Lake teen charged with sexual assault
A 14-year-old in northern Ontario is facing some serious charges following a sexual assault investigation.
-
New sexual assault charges for Jacob Hoggard in Kirkland Lake
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, who is currently awaiting a verdict in his sexual assault trial, has been charged in another alleged sexual assault.
London
-
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the region.
-
International student pleads guilty in crash that killed three people, injured one
A 25-year-old international student from India pleaded guilty Wednesday in a Sarnia courtroom after a high-speed crash that killed three other students and injured another.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Verdicts reached in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard libel trial
The jury says it has reached a verdict in Johnny Depp's $50 million libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, who testified that Depp physically and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.