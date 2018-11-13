

Alexa Lawlor





For the first time in nearly 40 years, wildlife federations across Saskatchewan are no longer accepting animal hides.

Michael Kincade, executive director of the Saskatoon Wildlife Federation, said leather processors are no longer picking them up because there is no market for the product.

“We were quite surprised,” he said.

In the past, hunters could drop off their hides at wildlife federations. Then, a leather processor would pick up the hides – free of charge – and would give the proceeds of the leather sales back to the federations.

Kincade said the Saskatoon Wildlife Federation received about 300 to 400 hides a year, and estimates they received about $2,000 a year from hide sales.

“It’s a lost revenue for us,” he said. “We’ll have to look at other options to make up that money.”

Kincade said hunters will now have to dispose of their hides at landfills. He suggests checking first with local landfills to see if they accept hides, as well as double bagging the hide when disposing to make sure it stays “nice and neat.”