Sask. voters beat national average with 71.7% turnout
Published Tuesday, October 22, 2019 12:40PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, October 22, 2019 12:42PM CST
SASKATOON -- While voter turnout was down slightly across the country, Saskatchewan beat the national average with 71.7 per cent of eligible voters - 570,505 people - casting their ballot.
In 2015, 72.1 per cent of eligible voters in Saskatchewan filled out a ballot.
The national turnout was roughly 66 per cent in 2019, down from 68 per cent in 2015.
Souris-Moose Mountain saw the highest voter turnout in the province this election, with 77 per cent of eligible voters participating.
Of the 14 ridings in Saskatchewan, nine saw turnouts higher than 70 per cent.
Battlefords—Lloydminster
68.95%
Voter Turnout: 35,189 of 51,033 registered electors
Carlton Trail—Eagle Creek
76.76%
Voter Turnout: 44,217 of 57,601 registered electors
Cypress Hills—Grasslands
75.93%
Voter Turnout: 38,048 of 50,111 registered electors
Desnethé—Missinippi—Churchill River
56.38%
Voter Turnout: 25,924 of 45,977 registered electors
Moose Jaw—Lake Centre—Lanigan
73.49%
Voter Turnout: 43,273 of 58,886 registered electors
Prince Albert
68.53%
Voter Turnout: 39,201 of 57,200 registered electors
Regina—Lewvan
74.19%
Voter Turnout: 50,772 of 68,435 registered electors
Regina—Qu'Appelle
68.84%
Voter Turnout: 38,057 of 55,280 registered electors
Regina—Wascana
74.73%
Voter Turnout: 44,767 of 59,907 registered electors
Saskatoon West
62.72%
Voter Turnout: 38,189 of 60,887 registered electors
Saskatoon—University
75.74%
Voter Turnout: 46,372 of 61,224 registered electors
Saskatoon—Grasswood
75.55%
Voter Turnout: 48,466 of 64,150 registered electors
Souris—Moose Mountain
77.33%
Voter Turnout: 40,180 of 51,957 registered electors
Yorkton—Melville
71.73%
Voter Turnout: 37,850 of 52,768 registered electors