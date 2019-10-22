SASKATOON -- While voter turnout was down slightly across the country, Saskatchewan beat the national average with 71.7 per cent of eligible voters - 570,505 people - casting their ballot.

In 2015, 72.1 per cent of eligible voters in Saskatchewan filled out a ballot.

The national turnout was roughly 66 per cent in 2019, down from 68 per cent in 2015.

Souris-Moose Mountain saw the highest voter turnout in the province this election, with 77 per cent of eligible voters participating.

Of the 14 ridings in Saskatchewan, nine saw turnouts higher than 70 per cent.

Battlefords—Lloydminster

68.95%

Voter Turnout: 35,189 of 51,033 registered electors

Carlton Trail—Eagle Creek

76.76%

Voter Turnout: 44,217 of 57,601 registered electors

Cypress Hills—Grasslands

75.93%

Voter Turnout: 38,048 of 50,111 registered electors

Desnethé—Missinippi—Churchill River

56.38%

Voter Turnout: 25,924 of 45,977 registered electors

Moose Jaw—Lake Centre—Lanigan

73.49%

Voter Turnout: 43,273 of 58,886 registered electors

Prince Albert

68.53%

Voter Turnout: 39,201 of 57,200 registered electors

Regina—Lewvan

74.19%

Voter Turnout: 50,772 of 68,435 registered electors

Regina—Qu'Appelle

68.84%

Voter Turnout: 38,057 of 55,280 registered electors

Regina—Wascana

74.73%

Voter Turnout: 44,767 of 59,907 registered electors

Saskatoon West

62.72%

Voter Turnout: 38,189 of 60,887 registered electors

Saskatoon—University

75.74%

Voter Turnout: 46,372 of 61,224 registered electors

Saskatoon—Grasswood

75.55%

Voter Turnout: 48,466 of 64,150 registered electors

Souris—Moose Mountain

77.33%

Voter Turnout: 40,180 of 51,957 registered electors

Yorkton—Melville

71.73%

Voter Turnout: 37,850 of 52,768 registered electors