Sask. virologist urges third vaccine dose to fight Omicron

PRINCE ALBERT -

Saskatchewan is on the “uphill slope” of another COVID-19 surge dominated by the Omicron variant, according to a virologist.

VIDO-InterVac research scientist and virologist Angela Rasmussen says the third dose or booster shot will help lower severe illness and hospitalization.

“People should go get them if they’re eligible because they really do make a big difference,” said Rasmussen.

She says fully vaccinated people with two doses, as well as people who've recovered from infection with a prior variant, are susceptible to either breakthroughs or reinfections, respectively, with Omicron, and are much more likely to be re-infected or have a breakthrough compared to Delta.

“When you add the third dose in a series, you actually can restore that to about 65 percent effectiveness against infection,” Rasmussen said.

Provincial lab reports released Jan. 13 show 95 per cent of infections are from the Omicron variant.

Rasmussen says one hypothesis is that the Omicron strain may have mutated in an animal species and then transferred back to humans.

“The origins of Omicron are really mysterious compared to Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta,” said Rasmussen.

“Omicron may have the ability to infect other animal species that the variants of concern might not have been able to."

The mutation of the virus in animals is one of her current research projects.