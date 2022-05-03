Sask. to test emergency mobile phone alert system

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) will test the province's emergency alert system on Wednesday.

The alerts will be sent through the SaskAlert system to mobile devices around 1:55 p.m.

"Regular testing of the system helps ensure that, in times of an emergency or disaster, urgent and lifesaving warnings can be distributed to the public by emergency management offices, including the SPSA," SPSA President Marlo Pritchard said in a news release.

Not all mobile phones will receive the alert due to compatibility issues or software that is not up to date, according to the SPSA.

The agency says more information can be found at saskalert.ca.

SASKATOON ALERT

The City of Saskatoon will conduct a similar test of its municipal notifynow system on Tuesday.

The test is scheduled for 1 p.m.

The tests are meant to coincide with Emergency Preparedness Week.