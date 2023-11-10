Sask. to allow small claims up to $50,000

The Saskatchewan government is increasing the limit for small claims proceeding through provincial Court.

Beginning on April 1, the province is increasing the small claims limit to $50,000 from $30,000.

Justice minister Bronwyn Eyre says the new regulation will make Saskatchewan's claim limit the second-highest in the country after Alberta's small claims limit of $100,000.

"The name small is maybe no longer as small as it used to be," Eyre said after making the announcement Friday.

The intention is to give applicants more options when making a claim. Eyre says Provincial Courts, which are more plentiful in Saskatchewan than Court of King's Bench, are more user-friendly and cost-effective.

"It provides Saskatchewan residents with more options while saving them money and allows for a more simplified process," Eyre said.

"Providing this flexibility and creating more options for how people access justice has and will continue to be a key priority for me."

Plaintiffs with claims under the new $50,000 limit may still choose to bring their matter before the Court of King’s Bench. If a claim exceeds the monetary limit, plaintiffs will also have the option to waive the excess amount and pursue their case through small claims court.

The last time Saskatchewan increased its small claims limit was in 2016 when it increased from $20,000 to $30,000.