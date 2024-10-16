SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Sask. teen dies following ATV rollover

    RCMP
    

    The Battlefords RCMP is investigating a fatal ATV rollover on Highway 4 north of the Mosquito, Grizzly Bear's Head, Lean Man First Nation.

    Police were first called to the scene on Oct. 12 around 12 p.m., the Saskatchewan RCMP said in a news release.

    Arriving officers found an injured teen boy who was the driver of the ATV. He was taken to hospital for treatment, where he later died.

    Police say the family of the victim, who is from the Mosquito, Grizzly Bear's Head, Lean Man First Nation, has been notified.

    Two other teen boys, who were also riding the ATV, sustained minor injuries and were treated by EMS on the scene.

    Battlefords RCMP continues to investigate the incident with the help of the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

