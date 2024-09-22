Sask. teen dies after ATV strikes ditch

A 14-year-old girl from Flying Dust First Nation was killed after a high-speed ATV struck a ditch near Meadow Lake.

On Sept. 21 at around 4:15 a.m., an officer observed two individuals operating an ATV without helmets in the town.

Police say when the officer attempted to stop the ATV using emergency lights, it fled at a high rate of speed on Highway 55 towards Flying Dust First Nation.

The officer did not pursue but observed the ATV turning south off the highway and striking a ditch.

Emergency services responded to the scene, and one of the occupants was found unresponsive. Despite life-saving measures, the girl was pronounced dead. Her family has been notified.

The second occupant of the ATV reported minor injuries and received medical attention on the scene.

Meadow Lake RCMP says it is continuing to investigate the collision with the assistance of the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.