Saskatoon Track N' Trail celebrates 50 years

Motors were roaring, and tires were spinning as Saskatoon's biggest names in motocross gathered together for the 50-year anniversary of the club's founding on Saturday.

While professionals ripped through the trails on powerful bikes, people new to the sport were invited to come and put on the training wheels to try the sport for themselves in a controlled environment.

Dallas Bartel is the president of the Saskatoon Track N' Trail. He spoke to CTV News right after getting off the same he's been riding since he was a child.

"I started here when I was about seven, or eight. I had a little bike and I just wanted to ride and race with others," said Bartel.

Bartel says he fell in love after his first ride. He stresses that Track N' Trail is a good environment for anyone no matter their skill level.

"Anyone just starting out racing on a big bike, to experienced pros who have been doing this for years," said Bartel.

Olympic diving bronze medalist Rylan Wiens was also present at the track. While diving may be his talent, Wiens has a lesser-known hobby for motorsport.

"So my brother raced here back in 2016 to 2019. All that time I was diving and gearing up for the Olympic games. I always wanted to ride, but I knew leading up to Paris I wouldn't have a chance to ride motorcycles," said Wiens.

In the run-up to the Paris Olympics, Wiens was not allowed to race motocross for fear of injury.

"When I came back from Paris, I saw that there was one race left in the season and I was like, 'oh I gotta do that,'" said Wiens.

Wiens started out the day with a big wipeout, going over his handlebars, and coming up unharmed.

The race was the last official one of the season, as the fall began to approach. Track N' Trail closes down for the winter, where they will soon be preparing for their 51st season.