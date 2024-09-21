Former SGI appeals advisor program director calls for change in appeals process
A former director with the SGI appeals advisor program says she’s frustrated with a program that was designed to simplify the appeals process for auto injury claims.
Robin Burlingham was an appeals advisor with the Automobile Injury Appeals Commission (AIAC) before becoming a director with the province’s SGI appeal advisor program.
But she found several concerns that seemed to favour SGI over the appellants in an injury claim.
“In Saskatchewan, the no-fault insurance system that we have with SGI is really different,” said Burlingham. “And that no-fault insurance system requires that we are able to place a higher level of trust in the government of Saskatchewan, in SGI, to be providing benefits where benefits are entitled. Because the whole premise of no-fault is that we don't want to have these really high litigation costs.”
Burlingham says the AIAC acts as a tribunal when a decision is handed down from SGI. Someone can appeal the decision in court or choose the tribunal that has been set up by the government to be an easier, cheaper way to solve appeals.
While Burlingham says people represented by her office were having more success than those who were not, she found the process to be rigid and sometimes combative.
“Because of SGI’s approach to them, the hearings are a lot more like court than other tribunals would have,” she said. “We were seeing SGI is sort of creating this system or modifying it to be more litigious in my opinion. Bringing the lawyers, and the lawyers can be aggressive, bringing expert witnesses, relying on case law and precedent, objecting to different issues. These took a lot of work and resources from our two-person office, and so resources were a question.”
SGI responded to a request for comment regarding the resources allocated to the program.
“The funding arrangement is intended to ensure the appeals advisor program is arms-length from SGI. SGI pays for the program because SGI collects the premiums for the insurance program it relates to.”
Burlingham alleges those who didn’t fall in the middle of the recovery bell curve were denied benefits they may have been entitled to. She alleges SGI would have consultant doctors refute appellants’ injury claims or the diagnosis of family doctors or hospital emergency rooms, including the opinion of psychologists to assess or diagnose a concussion.
“You have SGI hire a doctor who says concussion is way overdiagnosed in [emergency rooms],” said Burlingham. “Well, what can we do to inform doctors about what SGI wants to see for the practice? What tests do they want to have run at those initial stages so that the information can be properly documented?”
In an email to CTV News, SGI says it has used the same concussion protocol since 2015.
“SGI works with numerous qualified medical experts, including psychologists and neuropsychologists, who provide opinions based on the comprehensive medical information provided in a file, not diagnoses.
“SGI consults psychologists for opinions on concussion diagnoses due to their background in scientific methodology, knowledge of the interplay of biopsychosocial factors, and knowledge of human behaviour, emotion, and cognition. Symptoms such as headaches, fatigue, light sensitivity, and dizziness may overlap with Whiplash Associated Disorder and therefore SGI needs to distinguish between diagnoses.”
While she understands the position of SGI, Burlingham says the research around concussions specifically is constantly evolving.
“We don't want to be giving benefits to people who are not really entitled to those benefits, but we have to listen to the people who know the most about it, and we're just not,” she said.
After raising concerns internally without any results, Burlingham wrote an editorial piece in the Star Phoenix. She says she was later suspended for six weeks without pay.
“I was hurt by that,” she said. “I did feel that the concerns that I was raising were well understood and that they were legitimate and that others understood and agreed with me, but that there was no support at very high levels within the government.”
The Ministry of Justice declined to comment on the employment history of personnel.
“SGI and the Ministry of Justice & the Attorney General are working together to ensure the ongoing effectiveness of this program and provide our customers with the support they need. Our goal over the last year has been to simplify the appeal process for injury claims and bring efficiencies to the work done by the Automobile Injury Appeal Commission. We are making changes in a phased approach to avoid making the program more complex and to collect data along the way so we can make smart changes as the program evolves,” SGI statement read.
Burlingham has since resigned from her position.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tattoos in the workplace, how has society's perception of ink changed?
Tattoos are becoming more common in today's society and, as a result, appear to be more acceptable in the workplace than they used to be.
Kamala Harris accepts CNN debate invitation for Oct. 23, challenging Trump to another showdown
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris on Saturday accepted an invitation from CNN to debate former U.S. president Donald Trump on Oct. 23.
Myths busted and lessons learned: John Vennavally-Rao on his surgery to reverse his ostomy
Twenty-seven year CTV News reporter and anchor John Vennavally-Rao shares his story of what it was like to have an ostomy bag as part of his health-care battle. 'I’m grateful for what it did to extend my life,' he writes in a personal column for CTVNews.ca.
New centre-right government in France announced 2 months after divisive elections
The French presidential palace unveiled a new centre-right government Saturday, more than two months after elections that produced a hung parliament and deepened political divisions as France grapples with economic and diplomatic challenges.
Kids are inhaling 'Galaxy Gas' to get high. Here’s what parents should know
For some young people, a popular method for getting a quick high is by misusing laughing gas — and lately, that’s in the form of nitrous oxide from products sold by the company Galaxy Gas.
Conservatives call on Elon Musk to step in after Liberals provide loan to Ottawa-based satellite operator
A $2.14-billion federal loan for an Ottawa-based satellite operator has Canadian politicians arguing about whether American billionaire Elon Musk poses a national security risk.
Housing support for adult children with severe autism is 'absolutely absurd,' say parents
Looking after an adult with severe autism can be a full-time job. Ask any parent who has a child severely affected by autism spectrum disorder – it’s a job that can get more difficult as the child becomes an adult.
The small-town Ontario woman caught in Harrods sexual assault 'coverup'
An Ontario woman is among the dozens of people who have come forward to allege that they were sexually abused by London-based businessman Mohamed Al Fayed, the former chairman and owner of Harrods.
How to win the fight with kids over phone use
The end of the day — when school, extracurricular activities and homework are (hopefully) finally done — is the window that many kids have for downtime. It can be a struggle to convince them not to go on their phones.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
'I want to make her proud': Bella Brave's mother talks life after daughter's death and plans to continue her legacy
The last two months after losing her daughter Bella have been extremely difficult for Kyla Thomson.
-
Three youths arrested in connection to bear mace incident at Regina school
Regina police arrested three youths in connection to a bear mace incident at a Regina high school on Friday.
-
Saskatchewan Roughriders hold off the Calgary Stampeders 37-29
Heading into Friday's game against the Calgary Stampeders, quarterback Trevor Harris said he and his Saskatchewan Roughriders were "ready to rock."
Winnipeg
-
'We're still pushing hard': Search for missing Manitoba boy continues, RCMP find tracks
The search for a missing six-year-old boy in Shamattawa is continuing Friday as RCMP hope recent tips can help lead to a happy conclusion.
-
From daddy-o to rizz; A look back at slang through the ages
While slang may come and go, experts say the phenomenon behind them, which constantly churns out brand-new bon mots, is as old as language itself.
-
Man hospitalized after River East home invasion
Winnipeg police are investigating after a home invasion in the city’s River East neighbourhood early Friday morning.
Edmonton
-
Tattoos in the workplace, how has society's perception of ink changed?
Tattoos are becoming more common in today's society and, as a result, appear to be more acceptable in the workplace than they used to be.
-
New documentary reveals Tragically Hip members grieved apart after Gord Downie's death
The death of the Tragically Hip’s lead singer Gord Downie united fans across Canada in their grief, but in many ways pulled his bandmates apart.
-
Hurricanes overcome absence of 4 regulars to defeat Oil Kings 3-1 in season opening victory
The Lethbridge Hurricanes kicked off the 2024-25 season on a winning note Friday night, defeating the Edmonton Oil Kings 3-1 in a game played at VisitLethbridge.com Arena.
Calgary
-
Second-degree murder conviction 'won't bring my boy back' says mother of Banff murder victim
The man charged with fatally stabbing lifelong Banff resident Ethan Enns-Goneau in 2022 has been convicted of second-degree murder.
-
Volunteers pull together to raise funds and awareness for veterans and first responders
A robust crew of volunteers are raising funds and awareness for first responders and veterans Saturday at Calgary police headquarters in northeast Calgary.
-
Saskatchewan Roughriders hold off the Calgary Stampeders 37-29
Heading into Friday’s game against the Calgary Stampeders, quarterback Trevor Harris said he and his Saskatchewan Roughriders were "ready to rock."
Lethbridge
-
Volunteers brave cold and rain to pull the bus in fundraiser for United Way of Lethbridge
Despite the heavy rain, plenty of muscle turned up for United Way’s annual Pull the Bus fundraiser in Lethbridge Friday.
-
Cool, wet weather allows Lethbridge County to rescind fire restrictions
Lethbridge County has rescinded its fire restriction as a result of the recent cool, wet weathr.
-
Hurricanes overcome absence of 4 regulars to defeat Oil Kings 3-1 in season opening victory
The Lethbridge Hurricanes kicked off the 2024-25 season on a winning note Friday night, defeating the Edmonton Oil Kings 3-1 in a game played at VisitLethbridge.com Arena.
Toronto
-
Police searching for suspect after one person found dead inside Richmond Hill home
York Regional Police say they are looking for a homicide suspect after a wellness check led police to a body at a home in Richmond Hill early Saturday.
-
Toronto police identify suspect wanted in North York double homicide
Toronto police say they have now identified a third person who they believe was involved in a shooting that left two men dead in North York earlier this week.
-
Man remains in critical condition after 8-vehicle crash in Milton
A man is fighting for his life in hospital a day after a vehicle smashed into several others in and around an intersection in Milton before flipping over.
Ottawa
-
Dozens of drivers stopped in 3 hours on Highway 417 Friday: Ottawa OPP
A joint police operation to promote safe driving on Highway 417 in the Ottawa area has resulted in laying dozens of charges in three hours Friday, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
-
'Where are you Brianna?': OPP, family of missing eastern Ontario woman renew appeal to find her
The family of a 30-year-old woman from eastern Ontario and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are renewing a call asking for help finding her, one year after she went missing.
-
Ottawa driver stopped after clocking 173 km/h on Highway 417
An Ottawa driver is facing charges after being caught going 173 km/h on Highway 417 near Palladium Drive, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Montreal
-
City of Montreal announces $12M to renew seasonal pedestrian-only streets over 3 years
Montrealers can get used to taking a stroll on several car-free streets during the summer in the years to come thanks to a new commitment from the city.
-
NDG residents divided over de Maisonneuve bike path repaving
Some residents in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (NDG) are raising concerns about the decision to repave the de Maisonneuve bike path, arguing that other roads in the borough should be a higher priority.
-
Arson in Saint-Laurent: residents evacuated
Montreal Police (SPVM) say residents of a home in the Saint-Laurent borough were evacuated early Saturday morning after a vehicle fire spread to the house.
Vancouver
-
'Resources from across the province' helping search for missing B.C. 6-year-old: RCMP
A six-year-old girl who was reported missing in northern B.C. earlier this week remains unaccounted for, and "significant resources from across the province" have joined in the search, police said Saturday.
-
B.C. election campaign officially underway
The British Columbia election campaign is set to officially start today, with Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin issuing the writ for the Oct. 19 vote.
-
Political cast off to potential B.C. premier: The 'remarkable' rise of John Rustad
British Columbia Conservative Party Leader John Rustad was at a low point in his life two years ago, both personally and politically.
Kelowna
-
'Don't know where the animals came from': Runaway pigs rounded up in West Kelowna, B.C.
A pair of runaway pigs are in the custody of an animal sanctuary in the Okanagan after evading police and volunteers for hours earlier this week.
-
Video shows historic bridge in Kamloops, B.C., collapsing after fire
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
-
Pregnant pit bull with 10 puppies rescued from rat-infested B.C. home
Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.
Vancouver Island
-
'Resources from across the province' helping search for missing B.C. 6-year-old: RCMP
A six-year-old girl who was reported missing in northern B.C. earlier this week remains unaccounted for, and "significant resources from across the province" have joined in the search, police said Saturday.
-
B.C. election campaign officially underway
The British Columbia election campaign is set to officially start today, with Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin issuing the writ for the Oct. 19 vote.
-
Political cast off to potential B.C. premier: The 'remarkable' rise of John Rustad
British Columbia Conservative Party Leader John Rustad was at a low point in his life two years ago, both personally and politically.
London
-
Motorcyclist dead following Friday’s south end collision
A motorcyclist has died following a serious collision that took place in London’s south end on Friday afternoon.
-
London police investigating suspicious death at homeless encampment
The London Police Service (LPS) is currently investigating a suspicious death in the east end.
-
Police searching for missing 41-year-old man
The St. Thomas police is asking the public for help locating a missing man.
Kitchener
-
Competing protests over LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education in Kitchener, Ont.
Protests were held in front of Kitchener City Hall on Friday, both for and against LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education and queer rights in schools.
-
Cycling advocates react to proposed bike lane restrictions requiring removal of traffic lanes
The provincial government is considering new rules to restrict a municipality’s ability to install new bike lanes if it means traffic lanes would be removed.
-
Man left with life-threatening injuries following hit-and-run: WRPS
Police said the pedestrian, a 52-year-old man, was taken to an out-of-region hospital with life-threatening injuries and the driver of the vehicle failed to remain at the scene.
Northern Ontario
-
Four dead in northern Ontario house fire
Emergency crews in northern Ontario found the bodies of four people inside a home where a fire broke out Thursday night.
-
Conservatives call on Elon Musk to step in after Liberals provide loan to Ottawa-based satellite operator
A $2.14-billion federal loan for an Ottawa-based satellite operator has Canadian politicians arguing about whether American billionaire Elon Musk poses a national security risk.
-
The small-town Ontario woman caught in Harrods sexual assault 'coverup'
An Ontario woman is among the dozens of people who have come forward to allege that they were sexually abused by London-based businessman Mohamed Al Fayed, the former chairman and owner of Harrods.
Atlantic
-
Halifax Regional Police seek four people after a series of high-value thefts
Halifax Regional Police warned the public of a series of high-value thefts targeting retail stores Friday.
-
Three levels of government contributing to active transportation in Lower Sackville, N.S.
The Lower Sackville area in Nova Scotia has access to a new section of trail, according to a news release from the government of Canada on Saturday.
-
New Brunswick’s Green Party commits to rural service restoration
New Brunswick’s Green Party leader David Coon announced his commitment to restore services cut by previous Liberal and Conservative governments to rural parts of the province on Saturday.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.