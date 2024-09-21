RCMP investigating after body found in Sask. home

Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes unit is investigating after a man’s body was found on Sweetgrass First Nation.

Police say as part of the investigation, there will be an increased police presence in the community.

Police say the adult male body was found in a home on Sweetgrass First Nation on Sept. 20.

Next of kin have been notified and victim services has been engaged to provide support.

Police say there is no threat to public safety related to this incident. However, they’ll remain in the community to conduct interviews and gather information.

Residents are asked to clear the area.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is also engaged and an autopsy has been ordered.

Police say an update will be provided as soon as more information becomes available.

Sweetgrass First Nation is located about 200 kilometres from Saskatoon.