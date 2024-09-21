Two people in custody following collision in Saskatoon

Saskatoon police are investigating after two vehicles collided on the Warman overpass by Circle Drive Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to the incident around 10:53 a.m.

Arriving crews secured the scene and determined that no extrication was necessary.

Police say two people with minor injuries are in custody.

One of the vehicles involved was a Tesla and required a department de-energizing device to be immobilized.

Traffic restrictions are in place in the area.

Police say further updates will be provided when available.