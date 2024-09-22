B.C. driver killed in crash on Sask. highway

SASKATOON
    The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    A 53-year-old woman from north Vancouver, B.C. was killed after a semi and truck collided on Highway 16 near Dafoe.

    At around 8:50 p.m., on Sept. 20, officers responded to a report of a collision involving a semi and a truck on Highway 16 about two kilometres north of Dafoe.

    RCMP officers, local fire crews and EMS attended the scene. The driver, who was the sole occupant of the truck, was pronounced dead. Her family has been notified.

    Police say the driver of the semi sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

    Highway 16 was closed during the initial investigation but has since re-opened. A Saskatchewan RCMP Collision Reconstructionist attended the scene.

    Wynyard RCMP, in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision.

    Dafoe is located approximately 170 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.

