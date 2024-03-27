Sask. singer belts her way to next stage of Canada’s Got Talent

Prince Albert’s Rebecca Strong wowed the judges on Canada’s Got Talent Tuesday night, earning the golden buzzer.

The Indigenous singer is now guaranteed spot in the next round of the competition.

Strong's performance not only secured her a place in the spotlight but also a $25,000 prize.

With the ultimate prize of $1 million going to the season winner, Strong hopes to inspire Indigenous youth.

“It’s very difficult for indigenous youth to find opportunities but I know if you try hard enough you can succeed,” Strong said.

Strong started her career singing in a family band and made the decision to launch her solo career in 2019.

When Strong got the opportunity to audition for Canada’s Got Talent, she said she knew it was one she could not pass up.

“It was my dream,” Strong said.

The contest is judged by Canadian performers Howie Mandel, Trish Stratus, Kardinal Offishall, and Lilly Singh.

—With files from Lauren Stallone