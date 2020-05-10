SASKATOON -- Since COVID-19 cases began appearing in Saskatchewan, the province says it has seen jail populations decrease almost 30 per cent.

Since March 15, the Ministry of Corrections and Policing said Saskatchewan jails have seen the number of inmates drop by 581, a 28 per cent drop in jail populations.

Currently Saskatoon Correctional Centre sits at 85 per cent, the ministry said.

Since January the ministry reported seeing a steady stream of accused's removed from remand status including individuals released on conditions for a later court date, accused who are found not guilty and accused who were sentenced, thus removed from remand status.

Accused removed from remand status

January - 683

February - 610

March - 773

April (As of April 23) - 437

The number of releases is a combination of sentenced offenders finishing their time in custody, as well as crown prosecutors and defence lawyers assessing remand matters for both new arrests and existing cases. The ministry said public safety is the primary consideration when assessing these matters.

The ministry said no sentenced offenders have been released early as a result of COVID-19 and there have been no changes made to early release or reintegration programming as a result of COVID-19.

Offenders completing their sentence

January - 253

February - 327

March - 307

April (As of April 23) - 192

Sentenced offender on reintegration leave

January - 78

February - 80

March - 120

April - data not available

The ministry said all offenders released on reintegration programming would have been eligible for reintrations prior to the onset of COVID-19 in the province.

As of April 1, five employees at Saskatoon Correctional Centre tested positive for COVID-19. At the time of the fifth positive test, the Saskatchewan Government Employees Union (SGEU), representing corrections officers, said the ministry of corrections and policing was doing its part to reduce the number of inmates inside correctional centres to protect both staff and inmates.