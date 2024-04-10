Sask. RCMP seeks help finding woman who keeps skipping criminal court

Sask. RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding Savannnah Burns, who is wanted on multiple charges.

The 22-year-old woman’s charges stem from incidents in Sturgeon Lake First Nation in Sept. 2023, Debden in 2022, and Spalding in August 2023, Prince Albert RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

Burns is wanted for failing to appear in court to face charges in those three communities.

The charges include aggravated assault, forcible confinement, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, and failure to comply with release order conditions, RCMP said.

“Savannah Burns is described as approximately five-foot-nine and 165 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo that says ‘love, hope, faith’ on her left forearm. A photo of her is attached,” RCMP said.

RCMP say Burns is known to visit Sturgeon Lake First Nation, James Smith Cree Nation, and Prince Albert, but her current location remains unknown.

RCMP ask anyone with information on Burns’ whereabouts to contact their local RCMP detachment.