Sask. RCMP seek identity of pedestrian injured in highway collision

RCMP in Rosthern are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who was injured on Sunday on Highway 11.

Around 3 a.m. on Sunday, police received a report of a collision involving a pedestrian on the highway a few kilometres north of Duck Lake, according to an RCMP news release.

Officers found an injured man at the scene who was taken to hospital for treatment, while police said the driver stayed behind.

RCMP did not say whether the man’s injuries were serious or not. Right now, they’re trying to find out who he is.

Police shared a photo of the man, whose arm bears a distinctive tattoo that says “12 14 2022” in Roman numerals.

Anyone who can identify him is asked to call their local RCMP detachment.

Duck Lake is located about 83 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

(Courtesy: Saskatchewan RCMP)