Sask. RCMP on the lookout for 'armed and dangerous' suspects after string of auto thefts

Police in the Prince Albert area are on the lookout for four suspects following a string of armed auto thefts on Thursday.

The Prince Albert RCMP detachment got the first report of a robbery just before 5 p.m. in the RM of Garden River, northeast of the city, Saskatchewan RCMP said in a news release.

Police say two people pulled over to check on a group in a vehicle that looked like they needed help. At that point, a male threatened them with a firearm and stole their vehicle. No one was injured, police said.

Shortly after, around 5:40 p.m., the RCMP says the Prince Albert Police Service got a call about a robbery near Little Red River Park — just a short drive west of the first robbery.

In this case, the RCMP says two people were threatened with a firearm and assaulted before having their vehicle stolen.

Police believe one of the stolen vehicles was then involved in a hit and run in the City of Prince Albert, but no one was injured.

Investigators believe these incidents are connected, and they’re asking the public to report any relevant information they might have.

The suspects are described as three males and one female. Police say one male wore a red shirt and had many tattoos, and another wore a dark-coloured hoodie.

The RCMP says they may be driving a red 2005 Dodge Dakota truck with the Saskatchewan license plate 529 ISI, or a black 2013 Kia Sportage with Saskatchewan license plate 803 MKY.

“If you see these vehicles or suspects, do not approach them. The suspects should be considered armed and dangerous. Be cautious approaching any unknown or suspicious persons,” the RCMP said.