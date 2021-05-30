SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan RCMP issued a warrant for a 22-year-old man charged believed to be in the La Loche area.

On May 25, La Loche RCMP issued a warrant for the arrest of Dawson Joseph Janvier after attempts to arrest him were unsuccessful, RCMP said.

Janvier has been charged with break and enter, mischief and multiple breaches of court orders, police said.

Janvier is believed to be in the area of Clearwater River Dene Nation and the Village of La Loche and is actively evading arrest, RCMP said. He’s described as five-feet 10 inches tall, short black hair, pierced ears and a noticeable scar on his left eyebrow.

Anyone with information about Janvier’s whereabouts is asked to contact La Loche RCMP at 306-822-2010 of CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).