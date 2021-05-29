Advertisement
Saskatoon Police place traffic restrictions around area of a 'high risk warrant'
Published Saturday, May 29, 2021 6:29PM CST
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is at the scene of a 'high risk warrant' at a location on the 900 block of Kingsmere Blvd.
In a news release, SPS said members of the patrol division, traffic section, tactical support unit and crisis negotiator teamare at the scene.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area as resections are in place for foot and vehicle traffic.