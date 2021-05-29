SASKATOON -- Meadow Lake RCMP say they've located a woman reported as in distress and 'possibly held against her will' in the backseat of a vehicle.

An investigation has determined that no abduction occurred, according to a news release.

RCMP say they received a call Friday at approximately 6:25 p.m.

It was reported the woman could be heard screaming from the backseat of a 'brown or tan' 2000-2005 Chevrolet Cavalier in the parking lot of the Petro Gas station on the Flying Dust First Nation between 6:10 and 6:15 p.m.

RCMP say a man and woman were seen in the front seats of the vehicle and at one point, the woman got into the backseat with the other woman in distress and attempted to subdue her.

The car left the gas station heading east on the service road towards Highway 55 in the direction of Green Lake, the release said.

The man and driver of the vehicle is described as Caucasian with dyed blue hair. He was wearing a jacket with a large white "YZ" symbol on the back and symbols running down the sleeves.

The woman with him in the passenger seat of the vehicle is also described as Caucasian with dyed red hair. She was wearing a black and white shirt with grey pants.