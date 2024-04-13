SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Sask. RCMP investigating shooting on Highway #2

    An RCMP patrol vehicle is seen in this file photo. An RCMP patrol vehicle is seen in this file photo.
    The Prince Albert RCMP are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on the evening of April 10.

    At about 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a firearm discharge in Northside – a hamlet located about 35 kilometres from Prince Albert.

    RCMP said the investigation revealed that an altercation took place between occupants of a truck and another vehicle in front of a local business.

    “Following the interaction, the second vehicle drove away. The truck began chasing and shooting at the second vehicle on Highway #2. The truck later turned onto a grid road south of Johnson Hill Road and headed towards Sturgeon Lake First Nation,” RCMP said.

    RCMP said no physical injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

    “The truck is a Dodge Ram and is described as dark in colour. It has grey wheel flares, original rims, and no sidestep running boards,” RCMP said.

    RCMP said they continue to investigate the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

