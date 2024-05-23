Sask. RCMP investigating homicide in northern community

A La Loche man faces a murder charge following the death of a woman early Wednesday morning.

At around 2:30 a.m., officers from La Loche RCMP detachment were called to the scene of an altercation in a home.

When officers arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the house, and firefighters from La Loche and Clearwater River Dene Nation were called in to put out the fire, according to an RCMP news release.

Inside the home, police found a 52-year-old woman and an 82-year-old man, both injured.

The woman was later pronounced dead at a hospital in La Loche. Her family has been notified and connected with victim services, RCMP said.

The 82-year-old male was transported to a hospital in Saskatoon. His current condition is unknown.

RCMP said 49-year-old Marty Keith Toulejour has been charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder, one count of aggravated assault, and one count of arson in relation to the incident.

Toulejour was remanded into custody and appeared in court in La Loche on Thursday.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.