Sask. RCMP investigating after semi-trailer rolls over on Highway 16

An investigation is underway after a semi-trailer rolled over on Highway 16 northwest of Saskatoon Thursday morning.

At around 6:40 a.m., officers received a report of a semi rollover on Highway 16 in the Rural Municipality of Mayfield, Warman RCMP said in a release.

The driver of the semi reported no injuries.

RCMP says Highway 16 was temporarily closed for a short period for cleanup.