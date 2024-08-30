SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Sask. RCMP investigating after semi-trailer rolls over on Highway 16

    (Photo source: Facebook, Skilled Truckers Canada) (Photo source: Facebook, Skilled Truckers Canada)
    An investigation is underway after a semi-trailer rolled over on Highway 16 northwest of Saskatoon Thursday morning.

    At around 6:40 a.m., officers received a report of a semi rollover on Highway 16 in the Rural Municipality of Mayfield, Warman RCMP said in a release.

    The driver of the semi reported no injuries.

    RCMP says Highway 16 was temporarily closed for a short period for cleanup.

