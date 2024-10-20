SASKATOON
    Sask. RCMP investigating after pedestrian hit by vehicle near Wakaw

    RCMP
    RCMP are investigating a serious collision involving a pedestrian on Highway 2, about 10 kilometres south of Wakaw.

    In a news release sent at 6:25 p.m. on Sunday, RCMP said traffic is being diverted around the collision scene as the investigation continues.

    Motorists are advised to avoid the area for the next several hours.

    Wakaw RCMP is being assisted by an RCMP Collision Analyst.

    The service went on to say that further information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.

    Wakaw is located approximately 85 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

     

     

     

